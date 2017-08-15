Microsoft delays US release of Xbox adaptor; judge tells LinkedIn to allow scraping

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) delays the release of its Xbox Wireless Adapter until January 31 in the U.S. market. The Adapter was originally scheduled for commercial availability last week.

A report from Windows Central says Microsoft might release the adapter in Japan on August 24 and in New Zealand and Australia in September but no further release information was outlined.

Microsoft hasn’t provided a reason for the delay.

Meanwhile, a federal judge yesterday ordered LinkedIn to let startup hiQ Labs scrape public user data from the site for data analysis purposes.

Previously: Microsoft acquires cloud orchestration company to benefit Azure (Aug. 15)