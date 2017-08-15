Uniti Group -8.8% as BofA Merrill Lynch cuts to Neutral

Uniti Group (UNIT -8.8% ) has steadily declined today after BofA Merrill Lynch downgraded shares to Neutral, departing from what had been a heavily bullish consensus, and trimmed its price target to $20 from $34.

The $20 now implies 8.8% upside; the stock closed at $20.16 yesterday.

Meanwhile, JPMorgan is recommending buying $17.50 put/$22.50 call bullish risk reversals, saying worries about lease payment risk from Windstream (which eliminated its dividend) are overblown. Windstream (NASDAQ:WIN) is 7.5% lower today.

The eliminated dividend actually strengthens the durability of the lease payments, says JPM's Shawn Quigg.