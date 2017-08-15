Energy Transfer Partners -4.5% after $1B equity offering

Energy Transfer Partners (ETP -4.4% ) sinks more than 4% to near YTD lows after pricing its 54M-unit public offering at $18.65, a 5% discount to ETP's Monday closing price.

The offering struck at the bottom of the $18.65-$19.45 range marketed by sole bookrunner Barclays.

Posting on SA, blogger Callum Turcan suggests ETP is "kicking the can down the road, a can filled with problems," and the offering "was done to ensure that ETP would be able to complete its growth portfolio currently under construction. Without it, there was a very real chance that wouldn't be possible/reasonable to do."