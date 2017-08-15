Intel releases midyear diversity report

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) releases its midyear diversity and inclusion report. The company set a goal in 2015 to achieve “full representation of women and underrepresented minorities” in the domestic workforce by 2020.

The company says the overall full representation gap fell from 2,300 people in 2014 to 800 now, a 65% improvement.

2017 workforce breakdown: non-URM males (includes White and Asian males), 64.6%; females, 26%; URM, 12.6%; Hispanic, 8.3%; African-American, 3.6%; Native American, 0.6%.

2016 breakdown: non-URM males, 64.9%; females, 25.7%; URM, 12.5%; Hispanic, 8.2%; African-American, 3.7%; Native American, 0.6%.

2015 breakdown: non-URM males, 66%; females, 24.7%; URM, 12.4%; Hispanic, 8.3%; African-American, 3.5%; Native American, 0.5%.

Announcement / Full report