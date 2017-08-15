Credit Suisse sizes up Dick's on brutal day

Credit Suisse slashes its price target on Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS -21.1% ) to $28 from $44, although the firm's assessment on the long-term strategy in place is mostly favorable.

"Strategically, we believe DKS is giving itself the necessary cushion to invest to sustain its competitive position in this increasingly challenging category. Management provided a candid view on the evolution of this sector, and the changes needed to evolve, including sharpening prices, investing more in online and thinking much harder about its cost structure," write Seth Sigman and Kieran McGrath.

The $28 PT on Dick's works out to 4X CS' EBITDA estimate and 10X the EPS forecast.

Previously: Dick's tumbles as promotions pressure margins (Aug. 15)