Large west Texas wastewater spill diluted by rain, officials say

Heavy rain may have softened the environmental blow of a large wastewater spill in the Delaware River near west Texas oil fields earlier this month, according to the Bureau of Land Management.

An over-pressured flow line ruptured and dumped 18K barrels of wastewater and 11 barrels of oil into the Delaware River, flowing for seven hours into the Pecos River and the Red Bluff Reservoir before it was discovered; Scores of fish were killed near the spill source, but a rain storm lifted water levels in the river three feet higher than normal, diluting the effect.