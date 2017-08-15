For Scripps deal, Discovery boosts revolver and sets new term loan

Related to its deal to acquire Scripps Networks Interactive (SNI -0.3% ), Discovery Communications (DISCA -0.4% ) is taking on a new loan and boosting the size of its revolving credit.

The company has increased its revolving credit facility to $2.5B from $2B and extended its maturity date to Aug. 11, 2022, along with re-setting covenants around leverage ratios.

It's also entered into a credit agreement with Goldman Sachs for two tranches of a term loan: $1B in a three-year tranche and $1B in a five-year tranche, with proceeds paying part of the cash consideration in the Scripps Networks deal.

The term loans will bear interest either at Libor plus 87.l5-187.5 basis points, or a base rate plus 0-87.5 basis points.

