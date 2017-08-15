Uber roundup: Business service revamp, unsealed texts, and valuation doubts

Uber (Private:UBER) announces a revamp for its Uber for Business platform that allows businesses to set employee travel rules ahead of time to prevent improper use of the benefit. The settings include the type of car, expense amount, and geographic or travel time limits.

The Waymo legal battle has led to the unsealing of texts between former CEO Travis Kalanick and former engineer Anthony Levandowski, whose actions led to the legal battle.

Kalanick notably bragged about how to “keep China in check.” Uber suffered $1B in losses in China and had to sell out to a competitor.

Tech investor Roger McNamee tells CNBC that Uber isn’t worth its current valuation, saying, “Somebody maybe give them a proposal that looks like its worth $70 billion. But I will bet you anything that when the dust settles, when you unwrap the layers, it's worth way, way, way less than that. This company is not worth anything like that price...the market will make that decision."

