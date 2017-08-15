Edison slips as San Onofre nuclear closure talks fail

Southern California Edison (EIX -0.8% ) says parties in the San Onofre nuclear plant closure settlement were unable to reach agreement on possible changes to the settlement which had been approved by the California Public Utilities Commission in 2014.

Talks had been held in response to a December order by a commissioner and commission administrative law judge that the parties to the San Onofre proceeding meet and consider changes to the agreement, but EIX says no agreement was reached on changes that would allocate San Onofre closure costs between utility investors and customers.