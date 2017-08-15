Stock market not overheated - Tepper

"Any comparisons to [1999] are ridiculous," David Tepper tells CNBC. "Look at where multiples and rates were in 1999. I’m not saying stocks are screaming cheap, but you’re nowhere near an overheated market."

At the peak of the dot-com bubble, the S&P 500 had a P/E ratio of 30x vs. today's 19x.

By the Shiller P/E ratio - which compares stocks against their average earnings over the previous 10 years - stocks today are at their priciest since 1999 and more richly valued than prior to the 1929 crash.

Tepper remains bullish thanks to the pro-business policies of the Trump administration, and continued low inflation, which should allow continued low interest rates.