Japan tries to hash out gambling rules

Gambling in Japan will be off limits for people under 20 even if the official age of adulthood is lowered to 18, according to Japan Times.

Separate reports out of Japan indicate that a proposal to limit casino games to house games of chance is being considered in a move that would deal a blow to poker.

Some form of legislation is expected to be passed in Japan this fall. Even with some rather tight restrictions likely, several U.S. casino companies are expected to apply for integrated resort licenses.

