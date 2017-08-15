Apple, Facebook among tech companies filing cell location legal brief

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), and Google are among the tech companies that filed a legal brief last night pertaining to a Supreme Court case and cellular location data.

The Court agreed to hear a case concerning law enforcement circumventing the need for a warrant by going directly to the third-party holder of the location data.

The companies say the Court should “refine the application of certain Fourth Amendment doctrines to ensure that the law realistically engages with internet-based technologies and with people’s expectations of privacy in their digital data.”

The tech companies have faced criticism stateside and abroad about slowing down criminal investigations particularly when it comes to terrorism cases.

