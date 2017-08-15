Telecoms dip alongside downgrade fallout for Uniti, Windstream

Regional telecom firms have moved down as a unit alongside a move down from Uniti Group (UNIT -8.3% ), downgraded by BofA today to Neutral.

Windstream Holdings (WIN -8.9% ) eliminated its dividend in its earnigns report Aug. 3, sparking a debate about what that would mean for the lease payments it hands over to Uniti (the Windstream infrastructure spin-off formerly known as Communications Sales & Leasing).

While bulls argue that cutting the dividend makes Uniti's lease payments safer, BofA notes that while Windstream is a stronger credit "on paper," a rising cost of capital for Uniti risks creating a negative feedback loop for the stock. (h/t Bloomberg)