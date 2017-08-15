Indian drug makers in the mix for Teva's European assets; Teva up 5%

LiveMint reports that Indian drug firms Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. and Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are negotiating with banks to finalize funding for a portion of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries' (TEVA +4.5% ) European assets, including its oncology, pain management and women's health businesses. The assets could fetch as much as $1B.

If the deal goes through, it would be the largest overseas acquisition by an Indian pharmaceutical company. The top spot is currently held by Lupin Ltd. who bought Gavis Pharmaceuticals LLC and Novel Laboratories for $880M in 2015.

Last year, Aurobindo was outbid by Intas for Teva's Actavis UK Ltd. and Actavis Ireland Ltd. units.