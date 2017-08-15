Hedge fund buys up tech stocks including Micron, Western Digital

Hedge fund manager David Tepper of Appaloosa Management reveals his picks for tech stocks to CNBC, which combine with a 13-F filing to give a picture of the fund’s favorites.

Tepper says the tech sector is “nowhere near an overheated market” and that “multiples are still low.”

New buys featured 3.7M shares of Alibaba.

Increases include Micron (NASDAQ:MU) from 6.2M to 12.9M shares, Alphabet from 110K to 585K, and Western Digital (NYSE:WDC) from 1.3M to 2.6M.

Tepper says on Micron and Western Digital, the market got “too negative” about the prospects.

Western Digital shares are up 0.97% .

Micron shares are up 1.03% .

