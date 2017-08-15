Gold sinks in worst one-day showing in six weeks

Gold prices suffered their steepest one-day drop in nearly six weeks, weighed by easing tensions between the U.S. and North Korea, a stronger dollar, and better than expected reading on retail sales and U.S. manufacturing.

December Comex gold settled 0.8% lower at $1,279.70/oz., slightly paring earlier losses after falling as much as 1.4% earlier.

“Unless tensions between the United States and North Korea escalate into a military conflict, there should be little upside to gold prices from current levels,” says Julius Baer commodities analyst Carsten Menke.

But RBC Capital analysts think inflows into gold ETFs could re-accelerate in the current quarter, boosted by a strengthening net speculative position and positive gold price momentum heading into a seasonally stronger period in Q3.

