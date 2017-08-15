Flowserve upped to Positive at Susquehanna

Flowserve (FLS +0.1% ) is upgraded to Positive from Neutral with a $46 price target at Susquehanna, which expects substantial upside potential for segment margins from near breakeven in Q2 to a high-single-digit percentage over the next 1-3 years.

Susquehanna slices its FLS 2017 and 2018 earnings estimates following Q2 results but believes the company's guidance cuts were based on operational issues confined to one segment, which it thinks will be rectified by the management.

The firm also says shorter-cycle OE order activity looks improved, given further improvements in North American energy and global industrial markets.