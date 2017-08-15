Wells Fargo replaces chairman

As floated last week, Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) Chairman Stephen Sanger is out (as chair and from the board), effective at year-end. He's to be replaced by current Vice Chair Elizabeth Duke.

Alongside Sanger's exit will be the retirement of two other long-standing directors Cynthia H. Milligan (joined in 1992), and Susan Swenson (joined in 1998).

The bank is also adding another independent director - Juan Pujades (retired principal of PwC) - and expects to name three more independent directors before the 2018 annual meeting.

In addition, Wells is shaking up the composition of committee leadership.

Source: Press Release

