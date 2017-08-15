Intel adds Ice Lake information to website

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) has added information about the upcoming Ice Lake Platform to its website, revealing for the first time that the architecture exists and is based on the 10nm+ process technology.

Intel calls Ice Lake the successor to the 8th generation 14nm Coffee Lake processors, expected to announce on Monday. The structuring makes it unclear where the 10nm Cannon Lake architecture will fit into the release schedule.

Production delays reportedly pushed 10nm part supplies into next year, which pushed back Cannon Lake’s release.

Intel shares closed today down 0.94%.

