Clariant updates on Huntsman deal, says FTC made second info request

Clariant (OTCPK:CLZNF) reports progress in satisfying regulatory approval conditions to closing its merger with Huntsman (NYSE:HUN), saying the FTC late yesterday delivered a second request for information to the parties relating to just two products that accounted for less than $24M in 2016 combined revenues for the two companies.

The products are sodium isethionate, used in personal care products such as soap and shampoos, and a polyetheramine product used in certain construction and additive/paint and ink applications.

Clariant believes the companies will satisfy FTC concerns on a timeline consistent with the merger, which is expected to close around year-end.