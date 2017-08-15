Viavi Solutions beats Q4 estimates, misses on guidance; shares down 3.6%

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) reports Q4 earnings with EPS and revenue beats with revenue down 11.6% on the year. Network Enablement sales were down 17.6% on the year to $105M. Service Enablement sales were down 12.2% to $29.5M. Optical Security and Performance Products grew 1% to $63.6M.

Adjusted gross margin was 62.7% compared to 62.2% in the previous quarter and 63.3% in Q4 2016. Adjusted operating margin was 15%, up from the 11.9% in Q3 and 13.5% last year.

As of July 1, the company had $1.4B in total cash and investments and $1.07B in senior convertible notes with $931.4M classified as long-term debt.

Q1 outlook: revenue, $173M to $193M (consensus: $199.3M); EPS, $0.06 to $0.09 (consensus: $0.10).

Viavi shares are down 3.57% aftermarket.

Previously: Viavi Solutions beats by $0.04, beats on revenue (Aug. 15)