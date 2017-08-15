Late-stage study of Bristol-Myers' Opdivo/Yervoy combo in poor-risk kidney cancer patients shows mixed results; shares dip 2% after hours

A Phase 3 clinical trial, CheckMate-214, assessing the combination of Bristol-Myers Squibb's (NYSE:BMY) Opdivo (nivolumab) and Yervoy (ipilimumab) compared to sunitinib (Pfizer's Sutent) in intermediate- and poor-risk patients with advanced/metastatic renal cell carcinoma met one co-primary endpoint but missed another.

Patients receiving the combination experienced a statistically significantly higher response rate compared to sunitinib (41.6% vs. 26.5%). Progression-free survival favored the combination (11.56 months vs. 8.38 months) but the difference was not statistically valid. Mean duration of response had not been reached in the combination cohort (18.17 months for the sunitinib group).

The study will continue as planned to allow the third co-primary endpoint to mature.

According to ClinicalTrials.gov, the estimated primary completion date is June 2019.