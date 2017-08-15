Stocks finish flat in range-bound trading

Equity markets followed yesterday's rally with a range-bound session that left the major averages little changed.

A hotter than expected July retail sales report cooled early upbeat sentiment, forcing investors to rethink their rate-hike expectations.

The utilities (+0.5%) and consumer staples (+0.5%) sectors topped today's leaderboard, with the two most influential sectors - tech (+0.2%) and financials (+0.2%) - also finishing higher; on the flip side, the consumer discretionary (-0.9%) and energy (-0.4%) were the leading laggards.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Advanced Auto Parts and Coach all plunged between 15% and 23% after all three companies cut their outlooks for the fiscal year; meanwhile, Home Depot fell 2.7% despite beating bottom-line estimates and raising its guidance.

U.S. Treasury prices fell, pushing the benchmark 10-year yield 5 bps higher at 2.27% and the two-year yield up by 4 bps at 1.35%.

U.S. crude oil futures settled $0.01 lower to $47.58/bbl.