Recode: Uber loses its developer platform head

Recode reports that Uber (Private:UBER) developer platform head Chris Saad will leave after nearly two years with the company.

Saad wrote a Facebook post outlining his disappointment about the resignation of former CEO Travis Kalanick, in part: ““There wasn't a moment or a minuscule detail that he noticed that he didn't immediately spring into action to help me solve - with that wry smile and enthusiastic glint in his eye. The cost of losing him as Uber's CEO will be incalculable.”

Lead investor Benchmark Capital has taken to the courts to try to force Kalanick out completely but some employees have remained loyal to Kalanick.

Previously: Uber roundup: Business service revamp, unsealed texts, and valuation doubts (Aug. 15)