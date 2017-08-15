Reuters: Microsoft, Cisco among companies lobbying ahead of NAFTA talks

Reuters reports that tech companies including Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) are increasing lobbying efforts ahead of North American Free Trade Agreement talks on Wednesday.

Tech companies and trade groups have 48 arrangements with NAFTA lobbying groups in Q2, up from 17 such arrangements in Q1 and one group a the end of last year.

Tech companies want to ban governments from requiring service providers from storing data in a certain country and want the elimination of tariffs on a range of IT goods including everything from semiconductors to medical devices. Mexico currently doesn’t subscribe to the tech agreement.