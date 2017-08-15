SCANA pulls request to abandon South Carolina nuclear project

SCANA's (NYSE:SCG) South Carolina Electric & Gas Company subsidiary says it has withdrawn its request to abandon the V.C. Summer nuclear expansion project, two weeks after saying it would discontinue work on the project because of rising costs.

The decision by SCG and partner Santee Cooper to stop construction of the project after spending $9B was criticized, and SCG's move to withdraw its abandonment plan had been rumored since last week.

SCG says it made its decision to withdraw the petition after hearing concerns from state lawmakers and others.



