Energy Transfer gets hearing delay in Dakota Access dispute

North Dakota regulators today granted a request by Dakota Access pipeline developer Energy Transfer Partners (NYSE:ETP) to postpone a public hearing on whether the company violated state rules, allowing attorneys more time to discuss a resolution.

The state Public Service Commission is looking into whether ETP removed too many trees and improperly handled some soil during construction of the pipeline, and conducted a hearing to provide information for it to determine whether to pursue the case and possibly fine the company.

The PSC's decision came a day after it offered to settle allegations that ETP improperly reported the discovery of American Indian artifacts during construction nearly a year ago; ETP has not decided whether to accept the offer, in which it would make a $15K contribution to historic preservation efforts and would not admit fault.