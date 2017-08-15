Phoenix New Media beats with Q2 earnings, guides Q3 revenue high

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) is up 7% in scattered postmarket trades after it beat expectations with Q2 earnings driven by solid gains in ad revenues.

Revenues overall were up 10.2% and gross profit rose 33%, to 225.4M yuan (about $33.3M). Ad revenues were up 14% and mobile ad revenues grew 66% (offsetting PC ad revenues that fell 21%).

The company swung to an operating gain, of 25M yuan (about $3.7M), from a year-ago loss of 17.1M yuan.

Revenue breakout: Net advertising revenues, 338.7M yuan ($49.97M, up 14% in renminbi terms); Paid service revenues, 54.5M yuan ($8.05M, up 3.2%).

Cash and equivalents, term deposits, short-term investments and restricted cash came to 1.19B yuan (about $175.9M).

It's guiding to Q3 revenues of 396M yuan to 411M yuan (net advertising of 345M-355M yuan; paid services of 51M-56M yuan); in dollar terms, that's guidance for $59.3M-$61.6M, above consensus for $59M.

Conference call to come at 9 p.m. ET.

