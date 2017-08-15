Centene to offer Obamacare plans in Nevada next year

Centene (NYSE:CNC) says it will sell Obamacare plans in Nevada next year, filing the insurance void left when Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) said it would cut its participation in the state exchange.

CNC says its SilverSummit Healthplan will cover all 17 counties of Nevada, including the "bare counties" that were expected not to have coverage by any other health insurers in 2018.

The Nevada coverage appears to leave only two U.S. counties - Menominee County in Wisconsin, and Paulding County in Ohio - potentially without insurers in Obamacare exchanges.