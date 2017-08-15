Trump signs executive order aimed at boosting infrastructure projects

Pres. Trump signs an executive order to speed approvals of permits for highways, bridges and other major building efforts as part of his proposal to spend $1T to fix aging U.S. infrastructure.

The move revokes a previous order by former Pres. Obama that, among other things, required strict building standards for government-funded projects to reduce exposure to increased flooding from sea level rise and other consequences of climate change.

Critics say there is danger in streamlining reviews, which could lead to “rubber stamping” permits without adequate scrutiny, says Scott Edwards of the Food & Water Watch environmental group, adding that such action would prompt legal challenges.

Among relevant tickers: AOS, ACM, AGX, BKEP, BCC, CAT, CBI, CLF, CBPX, DEL, EME, EEP, FLR, ROCK, IR, JEC, MTW, MLM, MTZ, NUE, OSK, OC, PKB, PWR, SSD, STLD, TEP, TREX, TPC, USCR, URI, X, UFPI, USG, VMC