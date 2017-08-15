U.S. solar sector argues as D.C. tariff hearing begins

A divided U.S. solar power industry testified today before a government panel that could impose steep tariffs on imported solar panels.

The trade case brought by bankrupt panel maker Suniva seeks the tariffs from the U.S. International Trade Commission, asserting that a glut of panels manufactured abroad has depressed prices and made it difficult for U.S. producers to compete.

Much of the industry says tariffs on overseas panels would drive up the price of solar power just as it has become competitive with other electricity sources.

Among those testifying in opposition to the trade case, SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) CEO Tom Werner said solar power is now "on a glide path to being a fully self-sustaining industry."

If the ITC finds serious injury by a Sept. 22 deadline, it would recommend remedies to Pres. Trump by Nov. 13.

Other relevant tickers include FSLR, CSIQ, YGE, JKS, ENPH, JASO, RUN, VSLR, SOL, CAFD, RGSE, SEDG

ETFs: TAN, KWT