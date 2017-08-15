Verizon to take on AT&T in fight for first responders

Verizon (VZ -0.6% ) is looking to take on AT&T (T -0.9% ) and its $6.5B FirstNet network for first responders, building its own dedicated portions of its wireless network to devote to public safety.

"We're serious about remaining extremely relevant in this space," says Verizon, adding that it controls about two-thirds of the market for public safety -- police, fire, EMS and other first responders.

As with the federal FirstNet, Verizon says that the dedicated lanes would be separate from commercial traffic and would get priority at times of network congestion. That priority access would be free of charge, it said, and the private network core would be ready next year.

AT&T received valuable airwaves in winning the federal bid, but individual states are considering whether to join the network or build their own.