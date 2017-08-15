AGNC prices $300M depositary share offering

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC +0.3% ) has priced 12M Depositary Shares for gross proceeds of $300M.

The shares have a liquidation preference of $25 each. Each represents a 1/1000th interest in a share of AGNC's 7% series C fixed-to-floating rate cumulative redeemable preferred stock.

It will use net proceeds to redeem all of its 8% series A cumulative redeemable preferred stock.

Underwriters have a 30-day option to buy up to an additional 1.8M Depositary Shares.

Joint book-runners are Morgan Stanley, BofA Merrill Lynch, UBS Investment Bank, J.P. Morgan, RBC Capital Markets, and Keefe, Bruyette & Woods.