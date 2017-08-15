Report: Century Aluminum, Glencore eye bid for Rio aluminum assets

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) and Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY) may be considering a potential purchase of Rio Tinto’s (NYSE:RIO) aluminum assets in the Pacific for as much as $1B, Australian Business Review reports.

Rio nearly sold the unit in 2015 but was unable to find a suitable offer, but it may be willing to settle for less this time as it looks to lighten its portfolio, according to the report.

Rio's Pacific Aluminum business operates smelters in Australia and New Zealand that produce more than 210K metric tons/year of aluminum.