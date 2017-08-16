China reclaims U.S. debt holder title

China has reclaimed it's position as the largest foreign holder of U.S. debt, displacing Japan which had held the top spot since October.

It's increased its holdings for the fifth straight month, buying $44.3B of Treasuries in June for a total of $1.147T.

The two countries account for more than a third of the total foreign ownership of U.S. Treasuries.

ETFs: TLT, TBT, TMV, IEF, SHY, TBF, EDV, TMF, TTT, PST, ZROZ, VGLT, IEI, TLH, PLW, UBT, UST, VGSH, BIL, DTYS, VGIT, TYO, TLO, DLBS, GOVT, SCHO, SHV, GSY, SCHR, STPP, FLAT, TBX, VUSTX, TYD, ITE, SST, EGF, DTYL, TAPR, DTUS, FTT, TYBS, TUZ, USFR, DTUL, TFLO, DLBL, DFVL, DFVS, TBZ, FIBR, RISE, TYNS, GBIL, HYDD, CLTL