The Irish border should remain free of "physical border posts" after Brexit, the U.K. government said in an early attempt to resolve one of the most complex aspects of its divorce from the EU.

Details of the plan are due out later today.

Northern Ireland sold £2.7B of goods into Ireland in 2015 and some 30,000 people cross the 500 kilometer border every day without customs or immigration checks.

