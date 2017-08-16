IMF calls out China debt problem

China is looking good enough that the IMF is raising its growth outlook, but the organization is doing so with a strong warning over growing debt in the world's second-largest economy.

It forecasts non-financial debt in the country to hit around 300% of GDP in five years, but raised China's GDP forecast from 6.2% to 6.7% for 2017.

