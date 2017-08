Obamacare premiums would spike 20% next year, and by an extra 25% in 2020, if President Trump follows through on a threat to stop billions of dollars of federal health subsidies.

The Congressional Budget Office also found that terminating the "cost-sharing reductions" would mean that 5% of Americans would live in areas that don't have an insurer in the individual market in 2018.

