NAFTA talks set to begin

Negotiators from Canada, Mexico and the U.S. kick off an ambitious first round of trade talks today as the countries try to fast-track a deal to modernize NAFTA.

The timeline is for seven rounds of negotiations between now and the beginning of next year, with markets keeping an eye out for fresh rumblings on trade protectionism.

U.S.-Canada-Mexico trade has quadrupled since NAFTA took effect in 1994, surpassing $1.2T in 2016.

