Surging Belt and Road M&A

Mergers and acquisitions by Chinese companies in countries that are part of the Belt and Road initiative are soaring, even as Beijing cracks down on acquisitive conglomerates to restrict capital outflows.

Chinese purchases in the 68 countries officially linked to the modern-day "Silk Road" have totaled $33B this year, surpassing the $31B tally for all of 2016.

ETFs: FXI, ASHR, YINN, CAF, EWH, KWEB, YANG, GXC, FXP, PGJ, MCHI, HAO, CQQQ, TAO, CHIX, PEK, CHIQ, CHN, TDF, KBA, QQQC, ASHS, XPP, CNXT, CHAU, YXI, CN, FCA, YAO, CHAD, GCH, CXSE, JFC, CHII, CHIE, ECNS, AFTY, KFYP, CHIM, EWHS, FCHI, CWEB, FHK, ASHX, CNYA, HAHA, CNHX, XINA