Premarket analyst action - healthcare

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) initiated with Outperform rating by Cowen and Company.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) initiated with Outperform rating and $18 (134% upside) price target by Leerink.

Dextera Surgical (NASDAQ:DXTR) initiated with Buy rating and $0.80 (220% upside) price target by Ladenburg Thalmann.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) resumed with Buy rating and $14 (49% upside) price target by H.C. Wainwright citing upside with Rolontis and poziotinib.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) added to Conviction Buy List at Goldman Sachs.

Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) upgraded to Buy by Citigroup.

Prometic Life Sciences (OTCQX:PFSCF) downgraded to Sector Perform by National Bank.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) downgraded to Neutral by Citigroup.