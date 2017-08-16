Futures inch up ahead of Fed minutes

U.S. stock index futures are 0.2% higher before the Fed releases the minutes from its last policy meeting in July.

Details of the discussion could further cement the expectation that the central bank will begin reducing its balance sheet at its next gathering in September.

Meanwhile, negotiators from Canada, Mexico and the U.S. will kick off the first round of trade talks today as the countries try to fast-track a deal to modernize NAFTA.

Oil is up 0.4% at $47.74/bbl, gold is 0.3% lower at $1276/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is up 1 bps to 2.28%.

