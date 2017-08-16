Target rallies after lifting profit guidance

Target (NYSE:TGT) reports comparable sales increased 1.3% in Q2 to top the consensus estimate for a 0.7% gain.

Comparable digital channel sales rose 32% during the quarter to contribute 1.1 percentage points to comparable sales growth.

The retailer's gross margin rate fell back 40 bps to 30.5% vs. 31.0% consensus as aggresssive pricing played in. Adjusted EBIT came in at 6.8% of sales vs. 7.7% a year ago.

Looking ahead, Target expects Q3 EPS of $0.75 to $0.95 vs. $0.79 consensus and full-year EPS of $4.34 to $4.54 vs. $3.80 to $4.20 prior and $4.39 consensus.

Previously: Target beats by $0.04, beats on revenue (Aug. 16)