U.S. DoD to launch pilot study of Pluristem's PLX-R18 cell therapy for radiation exposure; shares ahead 4% premarket

The U.S. Department of Defense's Armed Forces Radiobiology Research Institute (AFRRI) will initiate a pilot study evaluating Pluristem Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:PSTI) PLX-R18 cell therapy for the potential treatment of Acute Radiation Syndrome (ARS) prior to and within the first 24 hours of exposure to radiation.

The company recently reported positive results from a non-human primate study conducted by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) that showed treatment with PLX-R18 improved survival rates and enhancement of blood lineages recovery.

Shares are up 4% premarket on increased volume.

Previously: Pluristem +10% on promising results for PLX-R18 (May 3)