RAVE Restaurant Group initiates rights offering

RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) announces that it's launching a $5M registered rights offering for shares.

The company says shareholders are being distributed one right for each share of common stock owned on August 1. Each right entitles the shareholder to purchase 0.3351393 shares of the common stock at a subscription price of $1.40 per share.

In addition, the rights offering includes an over-subscription right entitling shareholders who exercise all of their basic subscription rights to purchase additional shares.

RAVE +0.50% after hours to $2.01.

