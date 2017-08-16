Tencent reports Q2 results with 59% revenue growth

Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) reports Q2 earnings with a nearly 59% year-over-year revenue growth to RMB56.61B ($8.36B). Value Added Services revenue increased 43% to RMB23.86B. Online games revenue increased 39% to RMB23.86B, primarily due to smartphone games like Honour of Kings. Social networks revenues grew 51% to RMB12.94B due to growths in digital content services such as live broadcast plus in-app purchases in smartphone games.

Online advertising revenues increased 55% to RMB10.15M. Media ad revenue grew 48% to RMB4.1B due to higher Tencent Video traffic and increased News feed advertisers. Social and other ad revenue was up 61% to RMB6.1B mostly derived from Weixin and other mobile apps.

Other revenues were up 177% to RMB9.65B due to growths in payment and cloud services.

MAU was 850M, down 5.4%. Smart device MAU was 662M, down 3.9%. Combined MU of Weixin and WeChat were 963M, up 19.5%. Qzone MAU was 606M, down 7%.

Key financials: EBITDA, RMB23.8B (+45%); capital expenditure, RMB3B (+100%); FCF, RMB17.5B (+80%); net cash position, RMB21.3B.

Tencent shares are down 0.39% .

