Bristol-Myers down 2% premarket on late-stage results from kidney cancer study; rival Exelixis up 3%

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) is down 2% premarket on light volume on the heels of results from a Phase 3 clinical trial comparing Opdivo (nivolumab) + Yervoy (ipilimumab) against Pfizer's (NYSE:PFE) Sutent (sunitinib) in intermediate- and poor-risk kidney cancer patients. The study met one co-primary endpoint but missed another.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL), marketer of kidney cancer med Cabometyx (cabozantinib), is up 3% premarket on light volume. In June, an independent radiology review committee confirmed the results from a Phase 2 study that showed the superiority of Cabometyx over Sutent in the same population of kidney cancer patients.

