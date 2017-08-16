Moleculin Bio acquires new brain cancer candidate; shares ahead 4% premarket

Nano cap Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) perks up 4% premarket on light volume in response to its announcement that it has secured exclusive access to a "significant quantity" of GMP-quality WP1122, a drug compound that it says has the potential to be a new approach to treating brain tumors, from its sublicense partner in Poland.

Research at MD Anderson in animal models showed that WP1122 has the potential to outperform current standard-of-care treatment for glioblastoma.

The company plans to accelerate preclinical toxicology and analytical testing of the compound in preparation for an IND filing in the U.S.