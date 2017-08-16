Trump tweets that Amazon causes job losses; Amazon initiated at SunTrust

President Trump tweets about Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) this morning: “Amazon is doing great damage to tax paying retailers. Towns, cities and states throughout the U.S. are being hurt – many jobs being lost!”
In June, Trump tweeted that Amazon was “not paying internet taxes.”
Meanwhile, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiates coverage on Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Amazon, and Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) at Buy ratings due to long-term optimism for the internet and digital media.
Amazon shares are down 0.33% premarket.
Facebook shares are up 0.26%.
Google shares are up 0.34%.
Previously: President Trump says Amazon "not paying internet taxes" (June 28)
