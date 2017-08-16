Recode: Uber investor says Benchmark wants Huffington off board

Uber (Private:UBER) investor Shervin Pishevar says Benchmark Capital wants Arianna Huffington off the board, according to Recode.

The accusation comes in a letter sent to Benchmark, which claims the firm is working with Lowercase Capital to shove former CEO Kalanick off the board and out of the company.

Pishevar writes that a Lowercase Capital representative revealed that Benchmark wants to remove Huffington and “have made quite derogatory remarks about her.”

Benchmark has filed suit against Kalanick to try and reverse a board expansion that would also work to remove Kalanick’s seat.

Pishevar reportedly offered to buy 75% of Benchmark’s stake, but the firm wasn’t interested.

Pishevar remains loyal to Kalanick, which isn’t unusual at Uber. Developer Chris Saad left the company yesterday and cited Kalanick’s resignation in a Facebook post.

Previously: CNBC: Benchmark threatened to block Uber investments over expanded board (Aug. 14)